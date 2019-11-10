comscore Lee Cataluna: Federal funds for Ala Moana project not bridging the gap | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lee Cataluna: Federal funds for Ala Moana project not bridging the gap

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:45 p.m.

This federal grant wasn’t about safety; it’s about economic development, and the economy in that area is already pretty darn developed. Read more

