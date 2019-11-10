Maui sports: Search for head varsity football coach; WSL announces Jaws sponsor

Maui High School released head varsity football coach Rodney Figueroa of his duties, and is accepting applications for his replacement through Friday. CbdMD will be the official title sponsor of this year’s Jaws Big Wave Championships. Read more

Search for head football coach underway

KAHULUI >> Maui High School released head varsity football coach Rodney Figueroa of his duties, and is accepting applications for his replacement through Friday.

Under Figueroa the Sabers finished the 2019 season 0-9 overall — winless in the Maui Interscholastic League. Figueroa had led the Sabers to the MIL Division I championship in 2017, finishing 5-3 in league play. The Sabers were 5-4 last year and MIL Division I champions.

”Maui High School appreciates Coach Figueroa’s dedication and effort in building the football program. Maui High School has mutually agreed to move the football program in a different direction,” a news release said.

All potential applicants should send a resume to athletic director Michael Ban at michael.ban@k12.hi.us. Deadline to apply is Friday. A committee will meet to select the next head football coach.

World Surf League makes CbdMD official Jaws sponsor

HAIKU >> CbdMD will be the official title sponsor of this year’s Jaws Big Wave Championships.

The World Surf League announced Monday it will be partnering with the company, which offers all natural, hemp-derived CBD oil products.

The official holding period of WSL’s Big Wave events began Nov. 1 and runs until March 31.

This year’s big-wave season will feature the cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Championships and the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, two events that showcase the best of big-wave surfing in the paddle and tow-in disciplines.