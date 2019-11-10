comscore Maui sports: Search for head varsity football coach; WSL announces Jaws sponsor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui sports: Search for head varsity football coach; WSL announces Jaws sponsor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui High School released head varsity football coach Rodney Figueroa of his duties, and is accepting applications for his replacement through Friday. CbdMD will be the official title sponsor of this year’s Jaws Big Wave Championships. Read more

