comscore Native Hawaiians report fewer years of good health, University of Hawaii study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiians report fewer years of good health, University of Hawaii study finds

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:42 p.m.

Native Hawaiians have fewer years of healthy life expectancy at 62.2 compared with Chinese who had the most years of good health at 75.9. Read more

Previous Story
Tariff-wary Hawaii retailers offer Black Friday deals early

Scroll Up