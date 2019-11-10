comscore Ocean-water pool is part of Waikiki Natatorium restoration EIS | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ocean-water pool is part of Waikiki Natatorium restoration EIS

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

The long debate over the future of the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium may finally be over. Read more

Previous Story
Tariff-wary Hawaii retailers offer Black Friday deals early
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up