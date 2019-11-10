comscore Rock stars thank veterans, military, first responders on Veterans Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rock stars thank veterans, military, first responders on Veterans Day

  • By Carla Tracy
  • Today
  • Updated 7:31 p.m.

Veterans, active military and first responders might get “KISSed” on Veterans Day with free food at Rock & Brews in Paia. Read more

Previous Story
Tariff-wary Hawaii retailers offer Black Friday deals early

Scroll Up