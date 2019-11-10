MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
Marriages
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 1-7
>> Nicholas Edward Anson and Hazel Turnock
>> Charles Anthony Barona and Debra Jane Bolton
>> Thaddeus Edward Berry and Lindsey Nicole Berry
>> Arron Matthew Davis and Steven Ryan Perkins
>> William Leon Deveraux and Rany Seiha
>> Narciso Laprades Domingo Jr. and Brannel Kawahinenohokula Gaspang-Leones
>> Ito Popea Fualaau and Jamie Waiopua Berdon
>> Kimberley Ann Hartmann and James Stephen Bennett
>> Peter Paul Helsham and Hemailekaluheaiala‘i Blackmond
>> Roy William Herr and Linda Diane Mathias
>> Douglas Norman Hintz and Deborah Ann Davis
>> Robert David Irish and Wendy Denise Maring
>> Jessica Rochelle Corcoro Jarquio and Jared Jah Hightower
>> Nicholas Stevenson Jemison and LaTonya Moneake Brown
>> Yuuki Jinno and Kaori Aihara
>> Vivien Juhasz and Steven John Hollidge
>> Matthew Eastman Jurek and Brittney Uakealani Sanford
>> Chelsey Puanani Melody Kaeo and David Reginald Kealoha Gooch
>> Keono Arthur Kalahiki and Dayna Hatsumi Akagi
>> Katarzyna Konat and Eugen Schönberger
>> Kristof Kulcsar and Eva Alexandra Dobias
>> Charles Anthony Lake and Valerie Lynne Jackson
>> Joseph Anthony Liao and Wen-Hsin Hsieh
>> Cindy LyAnn Macanas and Kettiecherie Mailani Kawehiomakana Ho‘omana
>> Matthew Shawn MacLean and Lindsey Maree Berg
>> Karen Jackeline Mancia and Ian Thomas Eskander
>> Yoshitaka Mizuno and Mika Matsushita
>> Wesley Walker Moya and Lian Yu Crossland
>> Eloise Caroline Mueller and Dylan Thomas Jones
>> Lieu Thuy Nguyen and Carlo Louis Noguera Acosta
>> Louise Nicole Ferma Ongpauco and Nikko Angelo Isaac Santos
>> Angie Peraza and Dario Antonio Dominguez Jr.
>> Diego Renan Pestana and Amanda Hamamoto Sano
>> Carl Lynn Putnam and Michelle Leigh Dunn
>> Timothy Karl Rambow and Wendy Nicole Brownlee
>> Maggie Murphy Re and Hawkins Peter Kahumoku Ah Nee
>> Sonia Sharma and Richard Daniel David Gauvreau
>> Koki Shimomoto and Kumi Takeda
>> Jared Dean Simon and Kirsten Gessner Widder
>> Frank Thomas Skorupsky and Sarah Lousie Furner-Scirri
>> Keri Sumiko Uyehara and Colby Charles Ku’ukeikipunahele Yabui Young
>> Clayton Luis Valentine and Maria Ell Mccarthy
>> Johnny K. Yoon and Hoa Ngoc Thi Nguyen Dao
Births
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 1-7
>> Arianne Aiko Cabasag Abellanosa
>> Maven Iowane Alcover
>> Brazen Jeremiah Baluyot
>> Lincoln Rod Kamaluokalani Baptista
>> Alexander Takeo Chan
>> Chloe Sanae Chow
>> Keoni Palatoni Kahoapilikoahoona Ululani Fakatou
>> Rafael Jose Hernandez
>> Paulina Jane Hutchinson
>> Tanner Pomar Isaac
>> Lewis Daiya Ishida
>> Aiden James Kawikani Kalino Kaahu-Aho
>> Kayshawn Kayten Koiten
>> Henry Nolan LaWall
>> Alina Marie Maldonado-Rego
>> Kei Annabella Mylenek
>> Delylah-Rose Tapaialauiputafesilafai Queenie Novera
>> Malekai Zen Perez
>> Mila Ruan
>> Kameron Jeremiah Kapunohu‘ulaokaiwi Salcedo
>> Christian Am Sivas
>> Yuri Alyssa Tate
>> Bella Hazel Thompson
>> Aria Aulani Thornton-Smoot
>> Sana Shimoda Ugai
>> Lylah Lee Wester Goodman
>> Olivia Ariela Wright
>> Taile’a-Reign Kaleo‘okalani Yorong