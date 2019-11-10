Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

West Maui asked to conserve water

The Department of Water Supply has again called on West Maui customers to voluntarily take on conservation efforts, citing continued dry, hot conditions that have impacted facilities in Lahaina and Mahinahina.

“We have cut production at the Mahinahina Water Treatment Plant by 50 percent to 1 million gallons per day, and, at the Lahaina plant, production is down 25 percent to 1.4 mgd,” Department of Water Supply Director Jeffrey Pearson said in a press release. “(This) week, there is a planned two-day shutdown of the ditch system, meaning we will have no water at the Mahinahina plant. Conserving water now is very important for continued, reliable water service. Without conservation, our customers can expect low water pressure and possible water outages in some areas.”

The department said it made a similar call in September for voluntary conservation.

For more information or to report a water problem, call 270-7633.

Maui clubs launch new campaign

“Great for Maui” is the new Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui campaign to reaffirm the organization’s “commitment to island families.”

“Our goal has always been to help Maui kids, especially those who need us most, to recognize their own potential as citizens of our community,” Maui Chief Executive Officer Kelly Pearson said in a news release. “During those tricky hours when school is out but parents are still at work, we provide a place for kids to go where they know they belong and where they are working toward a future goal,” Pearson said.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui says it has been active since 2000, directly reaching over 2,200 youth annually and another 7,000 through outreach. Its “Great for Maui” public relations campaign focuses on how the organization is great for families, businesses and the community.

“We’re excited about this campaign as a way to tell our story with fresh, updated, Maui-centered materials and visuals,” Pearson says. “We want to inform and educate potential donors, corporate partners, prospective members and the general public about our positive impact on families, business and communities. In so many ways, we are ‘Great for Maui’!”

For more information, visit www.bgcmaui.org.