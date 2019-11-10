comscore Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

West Maui customers asked to conserve water. Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui launches new campaign. Read more

Previous Story
Tariff-wary Hawaii retailers offer Black Friday deals early

Scroll Up