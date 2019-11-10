comscore Freshman Chevan Cordeiro powers Hawaii football team to shootout win over San Jose State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Freshman Chevan Cordeiro powers Hawaii football team to shootout win over San Jose State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

For the first time all night, Chevan Cordeiro had nowhere to run, no way to escape. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Nov. 9
Next Story
Scoreboard, Nov. 10

Scroll Up