Top-ranked surfer Carissa Moore can snag another title on Oahu’s North Shore

The Triple Crown and world titles will be on the line in a hectic winter season. Read more

The surfing birds are flocking to Oahu for the winter.

They’ll be soaring soon, high on the North Shore waves, with much at stake and so many events to display their aerodynamic craft.

The biggest prize, of course, is the men’s world championship, which will be decided in December in the final event of the 2019 World Surf League season at the ultimate proving ground, Pipeline. Preceding that, though, are supreme tests of ability at some of the best breaks on the planet.

Also up for grabs this winter, as usual, are the women’s world championship and the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing title.

First up is the Hawaiian Pro, which is the first leg of the Triple Crown. It’s at Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa and has a holding period starting Wednesday and running through Nov. 24. The Vans World Cup of Surfing, the second leg, follows from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7 at Sunset Beach. Those two contests are men’s world qualifying series events and they lead into the Dec. 8-20 Billabong Pipe Masters — the big one and the finale of the WSL’s yearlong championship tour — where a Triple Crown winner (top surfer in those three contests) and a world champion will be determined.

Five surfers are in the chase for the world championship: No. 1 Italo Ferreira, No. 2 Gabriel Medina and No. 4 Filipe Toledo, all of Brazil, along with No. 3 Jordy Smith of South Africa and No. 5 Kolohe Andino of San Clemente, Calif.

The further any of those surfers go at Pipe, the better their chances to clinch. Everyone is chasing Ferreira, who can do it by winning at Pipe. Medina (2014, 2018) is a two-time world champ.

Brazil’s Jesse Mendes is defending his Triple Crown championship.

On the women’s side, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore can win a fourth world championship to go along with her titles in 2011, ’13 and ’15. She’s at No. 1 in the rankings. No. 2 Lakey Peterson of Santa Barbara, Calif., and No. 3 Caroline Marks of Melbourne Beach, Fla., are in the chase for the championship that will be determined at the women’s world tour’s final stop, the Maui Pro at Honolua Bay, Nov. 25 through Dec. 6.

Aside from all of the hardware waiting to be won, there are precious world tour spots for next year that will be secured. The men’s 2020 tour will be made up of the final top 22 from the 2019 world tour, plus the top 10 from the ’19 qualifying series and two wild cards. The women’s 2020 tour will be comprised of the top 10 from 2019 world tour, plus the top six from the ’19 qualifying series and one wild card.

And that’s not all. Olympic spots for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games are waiting to be clinched at season’s end. Unless they are knocked from their spot, right now the U.S. surfers in position to qualify for the men’s and women’s teams at the Olympics are Andino and Haleiwa’s John John Florence, as well as Moore and Peterson.

As previously reported in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Florence, who is No. 8 on the world tour despite missing the last five of 10 events due to a knee injury, is entered in the first two Triple Crown events. He has also said he may enter Pipe if the Olympic spot is in jeopardy.

In addition, two big-wave contests could also be held this winter. The holding period for the inaugural Red Bull Queen of the Bay at Waimea Bay — for women — ends Nov. 21.

The Eddie Aikau Invitational — which will only be held in 20-foot-plus, contestable conditions at Waimea Bay — has a waiting period of Dec. 1 through Feb. 29. The Eddie has been held just 10 times since 1985-86, the last time on Feb. 25, 2016, won by Florence. Florence is one of the invitees, as are former champions Ross Clarke-Jones (2001), Kelly Slater (’02), Bruce Irons (’04) and Greg Long (’09).

—

NORTH SHORE WINTER

Vans Triple Crown of Surfing

>> Hawaiian Pro, Alii Beach Park, Haleiwa (Nov. 13-24)

>> Vans World Cup of Surfing, Sunset Beach (Nov. 25-Dec. 7)

>> Billabong Pipe Masters, Ehukai Beach (Dec. 8-20)

Other events

>> Maui Pro, Honolua Bay (Nov. 25-Dec. 6)

>>Red Bull Queen of the Bay, Waimea Bay (holding period ends Nov .21)