University of Hawaii men’s basketball team looking to improve

For the Hawaii basketball team, the second verse is expected to be different from the first.

The Rainbow Warriors eased to a 65-52 victory over Florida A&M in Friday’s season opener but were self critical of their temperamental shooting (22-for-61, including 6-for-26 from behind the arc) and second-half lapses. The ’Bows led 32-12 at the intermission.

“We won, but it wasn’t pretty,” acting head coach Chris Gerlufsen said. “It was the first game of the season with limited practice time and a limited bench. Sunday’s another chance to improve and get better. I promise we’ll get better moving forward.”

The ’Bows face South Dakota in today’s second round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic in the Stan Sheriff Center. The Coyotes beat Pacific 72-62 on Friday.

The Coyotes list a four-guard lineup, but 6-foot-6 Stanley Umude is viewed as a power forward. Umude netted 17 points against Pacific. Tyler Hagedorn, a 6-10 post, scored 24 points, hitting a team-high four 3s, and made all six free throws on the seven fouls he drew.

“One through 5, they’re very skilled,” Gerlufsen said. “I think their 4 (Umude) and their 5 (Hagedorn) are arguably their best players. There are going to be some matchup issues that we’re going to have to address and figure out the best way to defend them.”

Zigmars Raimo is the ’Bows’ most versatile post, with the ability to patrol the lane or extend 15 feet out. The ’Bows also received a boost from freshman Bernardo da Silva, who conjured 11 points and seven rebounds in his 18-minute debut. Da Silva’s presence — and 7-foot-2 reach — intimidated FAMU players into altering their shots and entering the lane cautiously. Da Silva’s two blocks were rewind worthy, but he showed his basketball smarts when he slipped away from a screen to gain space to dunk.

“I was really happy with Bernardo, and he showed flashes of what he can be,” Gerlufsen said. “He is scratching the surface. … He’s going to be special if he sticks with it (and) he can learn to use his length and his athleticism. He’s not going to win any wrestling contests (at 200 pounds), but he’s going to have to learn to use what he has until he gets a little stronger. I was really happy with him.”

Gerlufsen also remained confident Samuta Avea and Eddie Stansberry will provide outside scoring. Avea was 4-for-14, but he connected on three of nine shots from behind the arc. He also contributed nine rebounds. Stansberry, who was part of the ’Bows’ record-setting 3-point shooting last season, missed his first seven 3s and finished 1-for-9 from that distance.

“As long as they’re taking the right shots, I’m going to encourage them to take the next one,” Gerlufsen said. “I think that’s a fine line, that’s a balance with basketball players. You never want to make them play tight. At the same time, we want to make sure they’re taking the right shots.”

The ’Bows had to extend playing time because of the unavailability of guard Justin Webster, who is recovering from an ailment, and wing Justin Hemsley’s impactful — but brief — appearance. He grabbed four rebounds and played active defense.

“He fouled out in eight minutes,” Gerlufsen said of Hemsley. “That’s crazy. I don’t know if that’s ever been done before. I have full confidence in Justin. He’ll bounce back. He needs to be an energy guy for us. I thought he did a good job establishing himself on the offensive glass to start the game. He’ll be better. We’re counting on him.”