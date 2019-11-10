comscore Hawaii’s Backyard: Kula Harvest Festival on Maui offers homegrown fun | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii's Backyard | Travel

Hawaii’s Backyard: Kula Harvest Festival on Maui offers homegrown fun

  • By Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

Festival to benefit Kula enrichment programs is country-style fun. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life, Nov. 3

Scroll Up