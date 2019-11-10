New Las Vegas mega-club closes abruptly

KAOS, the highly touted nightclub/dayclub that opened in March as part of the nearly $700 million renovation and upgrading of the Palms, closed unexpectedly last week. Read more

KAOS, the highly touted nightclub/dayclub that opened in March as part of the nearly $700 million renovation and upgrading of the Palms, closed unexpectedly last week. The Palms brought in high-priced DJs and other entertainers with a goal of becoming one of Las Vegas’ most trendy partying destinations, but the crowds didn’t materialize and the customers that did show “didn’t crossover into the casino.” On the heels of recent closings of Hyde at Bellagio and Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, industry observers are suggesting that the long run of the Las Vegas mega-club may be coming to an end, as the trend moves toward more intimate venues. Meanwhile, Palms management says it will “reassess the programming and use of the pool area,” where KAOS was located.

Carnegie closing: It’s been announced that Carnegie Deli at the Mirage will close in February. The closing completes an exodus of kosher-style delis on the Strip — the Stage Deli at MGM Grand closed two years ago and Canter’s Deli at Treasure Island closed in 2012, then reopened and closed at The LINQ Promenade. Carnegie will be replaced with a “new fast-casual concept.”

Poker pullback: Despite a near record crowd at this year’s World Series of Poker, poker in Las Vegas has been on a downward spiral for the past eight years. The STRAT is the most recent casino to close its poker room. According to reports, nearly 30 Vegas poker rooms have closed since Black Friday in 2011.

Yacht Rock: NoMad Las Vegas at Park MGM has launched Yacht Rock Fridays. Starting at 9 p.m. in the bar, DJs will spin tunes from the ’70s and ’80s, and specialty drinks with names like (It’s Another) Tequila Sunrise, Ride Like the Wind and Rock the Boat will be sold. Admission is free.

Question: With the change from Hooters to OYO, will the $1 blackjack game remain?

Answer: It has thus far. Las Vegas’ only around-the-clock $1-minimum blackjack game continues to be offered (and promoted) by new management.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.