comscore Oahu convoy protests TMT and other development | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu convoy protests TMT and other development

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 p.m.

Scores of people attended a rally Sunday at Kualoa Regional Park in support of opposition to the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea and other “malama aina” issues in the islands. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales, Sept. 16-20

Scroll Up