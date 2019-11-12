OHA should scrap ‘one voice’ policy

An Office of Hawaiian Affairs committee that investigated complaints that trustee Keli‘i Akina violated the OHA board’s code of conduct policy has issued a one-paragraph report and no disciplinary action, indicating much ado about not much. Read more

An Office of Hawaiian Affairs committee that investigated complaints that trustee Keli‘i Akina violated the OHA board’s code of conduct policy has issued a one-paragraph report and no disciplinary action, indicating much ado about not much. The complaint stemmed from Akina criticizing the state board for delaying an independent audit of OHA and its subsidiaries.

Action the trustees should take: Scrap the policy that requires board members — elected on statewide ballots — to “speak with one voice,” requiring all to support a decision once it is made by the board. While board members must respect the democratic decision-making process, individual voices must not be muzzled.

More rail whistleblowing needed

The anonymity of whistleblowers in the presidential impeachment inquiry has been a hot topic. But Honolulu’s rail informer has other concerns.

Bosko Petricevic, former in-house counsel for rail contractor Nan Inc., has sued to allege that he was fired in retaliation for disclosures during the federal probe of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation project.

This needs resolution, in the interest of full disclosures of rail facts. We all should want, and expect, more whistles to blow in order to get answers.