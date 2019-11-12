comscore OHA should scrap ‘one voice’ policy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

OHA should scrap ‘one voice’ policy

  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.

An Office of Hawaiian Affairs committee that investigated complaints that trustee Keli‘i Akina violated the OHA board’s code of conduct policy has issued a one-paragraph report and no disciplinary action, indicating much ado about not much. Read more

Previous Story
A day to honor our veterans

Scroll Up