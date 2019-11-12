comscore Editorial: Natatorium needs cost-effective plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Natatorium needs cost-effective plan

  • Today
  • Updated 6:25 p.m.

There seems to be forward motion on the issue of the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium, which is something to celebrate just by itself, considering how it’s defied resolution for 40 years. Read more

Previous Story
A day to honor our veterans

Scroll Up