Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council, Caldwell OK rail bond spending

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.

Without the fanfare of past similar votes, the Honolulu City Council and Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed off on a bill clearing the way for the city to spend up to $214 million in taxpayer dollars for the over-budget $9.2 billion East Kapolei-to-Ala Moana rail project. Read more

