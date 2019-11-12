comscore Half of isle adults claim sexual harassment, survey finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Half of isle adults claim sexual harassment, survey finds

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

Nearly half of adults have experienced sexual harassment while working in Hawaii, a new statewide survey suggests. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii island doctor’s employees plead guilty to opioid charges

Scroll Up