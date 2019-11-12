comscore Oahu solar permits issued up 67% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu solar permits issued up 67%

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 p.m.

The number of photovoltaic permits issued in Honolulu County jumped 67% in October from the year-earlier period, according to data compiled by Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Pro Vision Solar. Read more

