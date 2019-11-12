Veterans Day ceremony lauds service and notes new security challenges

Veterans of war joined with service members who have followed in their footsteps to honor those gone at a ceremony at Punchbowl cemetery Monday. Read more

Veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam — some walking with canes or in wheelchairs — joined with service members who have followed in their footsteps to honor the timeless virtue of duty to the nation in the armed forces at a ceremony at Punchbowl cemetery Monday.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Hawaii’s veteran population was 112,304 as of late 2017, representing 10.43% of the adult population — a higher figure than the 6.6% national average.

The ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — the focal point for this year’s Veterans Day observance on Oahu — reflected on past accomplishments and present-day challenges for those who serve in uniform. A commemoration was not held at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe this year.

Adm. Phil Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp H.M. Smith, who gave the keynote address, spoke of the “rules-based international order” that followed victory in World War II, America’s vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and China’s attempts to usurp those efforts.

“One need only look around the region to witness how our liberties would be in jeopardy without the United States’ leadership in maintaining this order — and the commitment of our strong servicemen and women who help extend and protect our values,” Davidson said.

Those American values, Davidson added, “are even more important today as malicious actors like the Communist Party of China seek to redefine the international order through corruption, maligned cyber activities, intellectual property theft, restriction of individual liberties, military coercion and the direct attempts to override other nations’ sovereignty.”

As he travels through the region, Davidson said, “it is clear that truly free nations want to stand with us.”

President Woodrow Wilson in 1919 proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day ending World War I hostilities. Congress in 1938 made the day a holiday dedicated to world peace, and with legislation in 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor veterans of all wars, according to the VA.

More than 650 people attended Monday’s ceremony, which included Henry Kapono singing “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” a “missing man” flyover by four F-22 Raptors of the Hawaii Air National Guard, a three-volley rifle salute and taps.

Retired Air Force Col. Jack DeTour, 96, a B-25 bomber pilot, was there “because I had so many good friends in World War II that didn’t make it through the war.”

The Honolulu resident attacked shipping and land targets at low level, flying in New Guinea and the Philippines and from Okinawa, Japan, when the war ended.

“We were all proud of what we did, (but) half of them didn’t come back,” he said.

Paul Raduziner, 52, who served in the Army from 1986 to 2008, wore a 7th Cavalry T-shirt and Stetson. Raduziner was part of Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom and said, “It’s important to pay respect to the people that have done so much for us — just to live that legacy and ensure it goes on.”

Gov. David Ige told veterans that “raising your hand and committing yourself to serve in the military was a brave and selfless act — one that resulted in few guarantees where you would be assigned, whether and where you might be deployed, and, in some cases, if you would return home in one piece or at all.”

Ige also pointed out ongoing achievements including Capt. Beth Datri recently taking command of the Hawaii Army National Guard’s Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry, becoming the first female to command a cavalry unit in the Hawaii Guard.

“When she joined the Army in 2011, it was not possible for her to become an infantry officer,” Ige said. “Today the soldiers do not see her as the first female commander in the cavalry. They see her as a talented, courageous leader.”

Davidson, the Indo-Pacific commander, also noted units “on watch” from Hawaii or throughout the region.

The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command is deployed to South Korea and Japan, he said. KC-135R refueling tankers and crews from Hawaii are operating with B-52 bombers out of Guam, “assuring our allies of our commitment in deterring our adversaries,” Davidson said.

About 1,000 Marines from Kaneohe Bay’s 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines are deployed to Japan, providing quick- reaction capabilities.

And the Pearl Harbor Virginia-class submarine USS Mississippi “is operating undetected throughout the Western Pacific to dissuade our adversaries from direct conventional and nuclear attack on U.S. citizens and our territories,” Davidson said.