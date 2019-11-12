comscore Late free throws help University of Hawaii basketball rally to win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Late free throws help University of Hawaii basketball rally to win

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Refusing to tap out when it appeared it was down and out, the Hawaii basketball team surged to Monday night’s 72-67 victory over Pacific. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up