From Hospice Hawaii to Navian Hawaii
It makes complete sense that Hospice Hawaii — now Navian Hawaii — would want to change its name so potential clients understand its mission is expanding beyond end-of-life care, to include care of those with curable illnesses.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
It makes complete sense that Hospice Hawaii — now Navian Hawaii — would want to change its name so potential clients understand its mission is expanding beyond end-of-life care, to include care of those with curable illnesses. As the “silver wave” continues to crest in this aging community, more and more people need guidance in care of ailing elders. So the veteran agency coined a word combining “navigator” and “guardian.”
Of course, Navian now must navigate people toward understanding what its name means.
Traffic safety during the holidays
The 2019 statewide traffic fatalities count is considerably lower than last year’s at this time. From Jan. 1 to Nov. 6, there were 89 fatalities; there were 102 during the same period in 2018. While the figures indicate that roads might be safer, some of the most dangerous days here and across the U.S. are between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day — due to impaired driving.
Addressing that concern, the annual MADD “Tie One on for Safety” campaign will get underway in Honolulu midday Thursday in Tamarind Park downtown. MADD asks drivers to tie red ribbons to vehicles during the holiday season to serve as a reminder to designate a non-drinking driver.