comscore From Hospice Hawaii to Navian Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

From Hospice Hawaii to Navian Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 6:49 p.m.

It makes complete sense that Hospice Hawaii — now Navian Hawaii — would want to change its name so potential clients understand its mission is expanding beyond end-of-life care, to include care of those with curable illnesses. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Novel approaches already at work in tackling mental illness

Scroll Up