From Hospice Hawaii to Navian Hawaii

It makes complete sense that Hospice Hawaii — now Navian Hawaii — would want to change its name so potential clients understand its mission is expanding beyond end-of-life care, to include care of those with curable illnesses. As the “silver wave” continues to crest in this aging community, more and more people need guidance in care of ailing elders. So the veteran agency coined a word combining “navigator” and “guardian.”

Of course, Navian now must navigate people toward understanding what its name means.

Traffic safety during the holidays

The 2019 statewide traffic fatalities count is considerably lower than last year’s at this time. From Jan. 1 to Nov. 6, there were 89 fatalities; there were 102 during the same period in 2018. While the figures indicate that roads might be safer, some of the most dangerous days here and across the U.S. are between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day — due to impaired driving.

Addressing that concern, the annual MADD “Tie One on for Safety” campaign will get underway in Honolulu midday Thursday in Tamarind Park downtown. MADD asks drivers to tie red ribbons to vehicles during the holiday season to serve as a reminder to designate a non-drinking driver.