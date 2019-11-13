Barfly: Hawai’i Food & Wine Fest gives beer, cocktails chance to shine

It was a mix of rock fever and hometown pride last month at the ninth annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival, which took place last month over three weekends on three islands. Read more

I felt a mix of rock fever and hometown pride last month at the ninth annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival, which took place last month over three weekends on three islands.

Two events were on my plate, so to speak: Brews & BBQ at Victoria Ward Park on Oct. 23, followed by Crazy Rich Cocktails the next day at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

The rock fever came on at Crazy Rich Cocktails, where festival organizers (with the help of regular Crave contributor and mixology mastermind Chandra Lucariello) once again assembled some of the country’s top bartenders to serve what they described as “daring beverages and lavish bites” to those willing to splurge on $250 tickets ($350 for VIP early access).

Sure, the emphasis at a food festival is going to be on the chefs, but if you’re a fan of the modern craft cocktail movement, this was the event to attend. I couldn’t wait to taste drinks made by the likes of Hawaii-raised Julie Reiner, founder of Manhattan’s recently shuttered Flatiron Lounge and co-owner of Brooklyn’s Clover Club; Kevin Diedrich, co-owner of San Francisco’s Pacific Cocktail Haven; and Leo Degroff, son of legendary New York City barman Dale “King Cocktail” Degroff.

Masahiro Urushido of New York’s Katana Kitten changed my mind about the Japanese soft drink Calpico with his Panda Fizz cocktail. Urushido mixed Suntory Haku Vodka with Calpico and flavors of pear, lemon and pandan before adding soda water and a lava salt rim. It was refreshing without being overly sweet, and licking the salt before taking a sip completely changed the profile of the drink.

Now, if I could only afford the plane fare to visit all these talented mixologists at their own bars!

THE HOMETOWN pride came during Brews & BBQ, where local breweries were invited to participate for the first time this year. Representing Hawaii were Maui Brewing Co., Lanikai Brewing Co., Kohola Brewery, Waikiki Brewing Co., Honolulu Beerworks, Bent Tail Brewing Co. and Beer Lab HI.

What really resonated with me that night — and cleared my sinuses in the process — was a special beer served by Waikiki Brewing’s Joe Lorenzen. He already makes a spicy beer called Jalapeno Mouth, but thanks to local mortgage loan officer Preston Sims and his 4-year-old son, Brooks, guests at Brews & BBQ got to try an amped-up version made with ghost peppers called Jalapeno Ass.

“(Sims) just came into the pub one time and got my number,” explained Lorenzen. “Whenever he has peppers, he’ll shoot me a text. “Since then, he’s been my pepper guy. When we do make the Jalapeno Ass, we do a regular batch, but then within the keg we’ll infuse the hot peppers. … Whenever we get them from Preston, they’re fresh off the plant. It definitely does make a difference.”

Want to try some? Head to Waikiki Brewing’s Kakaako location to check if any of the latest batch is left. Otherwise, Lorenzen says additional batches will be made when Sims drops off more of his peppers.

WOODLEY SAYS ‘ALOHA’ TO WAIKIKI

Another talented bartender is leaving the Waikiki cocktail landscape this month. But unlike Jen Ackrill, who landed at Pint + Jigger after departing Sky Waikiki and Top of Waikiki earlier this fall, Mina Group’s Andrew Woodley is leaving the state after his final shift from 3 to midnight Nov. 19 at The Myna Bird.

Woodley, who arrived in Hawaii 3-1/2 years ago to help launch Mina Group’s tiki bar oasis within The Street Food Hall at the International Market Place, also worked as a bartender at Stripsteak, another Mina enterprise at IMP. His last day there was Oct. 16.

Come early December, he and his girlfriend, Amanda Blunt, have one-way tickets to visit Woodley’s family in the United Kingdom, where they’ll hang out for a few months before moving to New York in the spring.

While they loved their time in Hawaii, Woodley said he’s always had dreams of working and living in the Big Apple. And after turning 30 this year, he’s beginning to hear the ticking of that internal clock that usually leads to starting a family and settling down.

Want to say goodbye before the 19th? Woodley returns to The Myna Bird Nov. 16 after attending Portland Cocktail Week this week. Give the bar a call at 377-4402 to confirm he’s working before you visit.

Jason Genegabus has written about the local bar and drink scenes since 2001. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @honolulupulse or email jason@staradvertiser.com.