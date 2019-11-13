The Electric Kitchen: Cookbook benefits community

Hawaiian Electric employees continue a long-standing tradition of helping the community with the publication of “Hu ka ‘ono: Favorite Island Recipes from Hawaiian Electric’s ‘Ohana and Friends,” a fundraiser cookbook featuring recipes from employees, retirees, family, friends, local chefs and nonprofit partners. Read more

Hawaiian Electric employees continue a long-standing tradition of helping the community with the publication of “Hu ka ‘ono: Favorite Island Recipes from Hawaiian Electric’s ‘Ohana and Friends,” a fundraiser cookbook featuring recipes from employees, retirees, family, friends, local chefs and nonprofit partners, as well as energy tips for the home cook.

All proceeds from the $14 cookbook will benefit Aloha United Way, which coordinates organizations, people and resources to support the community.

Inside the 180-page cookbook are more than 160 recipes, from classics to updates on old favorites, and dishes that reflect today’s trend toward keto, gluten-free and paleo diets. Hu ka ‘ono — so delicious — conveys how each contributor felt about their recipe submission. These mouthwatering recipes reflect that sentiment.

TO PURCHASE “Hu ka ‘ono: Favorite Island Recipes from Hawaiian Electric’s ‘Ohana and Friends,” visit Hawaiian Electric Customer Service at 1001 Bishop St., American Savings Bank Tower, ground floor, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, except holidays.

Find an order form online at hawaiianelectric.com/AUWcookbook; phone orders can be placed at 543-4606. Shipping and handling charges will be applied to mailed copies.

For the holidays, limited quantities of gift-wrapped books will be available at craft fairs at these locations:

>> Nov. 24: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pearl City High School, 2100 Hookiekie St.

>> Nov. 30 and Dec. 1: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hawaii United Okinawan Association, 94-587 Uke‘e St.

>> Dec. 7: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lanikai Park, 126 Kaiolena Drive

>> Dec. 14: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mililani High School, 95-1200 Meheula Parkway

SHRIMP AND CHIVE PANCAKE

By Asia Che, daughter of Hawaiian Electric employee

5 eggs

1/2 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined, roughly chopped

1/2 cup chives, chopped

2 tablespoons shoyu

2 teaspoons sesame oil

Salt and white pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

In medium bowl, beat eggs. Add shrimp, chives, shoyu, sesame oil, salt and pepper; mix well.

Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high. Ladle mixture into circles about 3 inches in diameter. Cook each side until golden brown and shrimp are opaque. Serves 3.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt): 200 calories, 13 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 280 mg cholesterol, 1,100 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrate, 18 g protein, no fiber or sugar.

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1-1/2 cups brown sugar

1 (20-ounce) can sliced pineapple, drained

10 maraschino cherries

1 (18.5-ounce) package yellow cake mix

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Stir in brown sugar. Arrange pineapple slices on mixture; place cherries in centers of slices.

Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour batter over fruit, spreading evenly. Bake 35 to 40 minutes. Cool slightly; invert onto platter. Serves 20.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 300 calories, 13 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 44 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 21 g sugar, 2 g protein

EASY INSTANT POT LAULAU STEW

By Shawn Uehira, HECO Engineering

3 pounds pork butt

1/2 tablespoon liquid smoke

1 tablespoon Hawaiian salt

1 bag luau leaves, washed

Cut pork butt into large cubes. In large bowl, toss pork with liquid smoke and Hawaiian salt.

Layer pork and luau leaves in pressure cooker.

Seal lid on pot and pressure cook on high for 40 minutes. Serves 20.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 350 calories, 26 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 100 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 3 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 26 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.