comscore The Electric Kitchen: Cookbook benefits community | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Electric Kitchen

The Electric Kitchen: Cookbook benefits community

  • By Hawaiian Electric Co.
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric employees continue a long-standing tradition of helping the community with the publication of “Hu ka ‘ono: Favorite Island Recipes from Hawaiian Electric’s ‘Ohana and Friends,” a fundraiser cookbook featuring recipes from employees, retirees, family, friends, local chefs and nonprofit partners. Read more

