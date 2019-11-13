Does it Work: Tool slices melons quickly

Several months ago a co-worker showed me a watermelon slicer that involved pushing the gadget through the huge fruit. I didn’t think I was strong enough to use it but kept the idea filed away in the back of my mind.

Then I saw a version of that slicer at Walmart meant for cantaloupes, honeydews and other smaller melons. I was intrigued.

I had a cousin, Chaylin, 20, test it for me. With one push, she produced 12 equal slices of honey dew melon, perfectly cut. Chaylin liked the cutter because the handles were padded, easing any strain on her hands.

She made the gadget look so easy to use that a few of us — all over the age of 40 — wanted to try it. We failed miserably, not having the strength of a 20-year-old.

But I was determined to master the slicer the same way Chaylin did, so I tried again. This time I wiggled the gadget until its blades were about 1/4- to 1/2-inch within the fruit. Then, standing with the fruit at hip level, I used my body weight to slice through the melon.

Success!

HOW IT WORKS

Cut off both ends of the fruit. Stand fruit on one cut end (make sure the surface you’re cutting on is sturdy). Center cutter over the other cut end and push lightly so blades are slightly embedded in the flesh — refrain from using too much force, or you’ll bruise the flesh at the other end. With one hard, swift move, push down on handles. Tip: It’s best to use a surface positioned at a height that allows you to use your body weight to push the slicer down.

DOES IT WORK?

Yes. The stronger you are, the better.

PROS

Quick and easy. Most of the seeds of the honeydew were pushed to the middle, making them easy to remove quickly.

CONS

Too big to store in some drawers. Sharp edges can be dangerous to wash. Fruit cannot be more than 7-1/2 inches in diameter.

COST AND AVAILABILITY

$20.99 plus shipping at walmart.com; similar items can be found on amazon.com for around $15 plus shipping

WORTH IT?

My aunty, who is in her 70s and preps lots of melon for herself and my uncle, loved the slicer. She raved about its efficiency, though she said she was going to assign the slicing to her son since she didn’t have the strength to use it. I also like the quick work it makes of cutting a melon, but I don’t eat as much fruit as they do, so probably wouldn’t make much use of it.

Got a gadget that you love? Curious about one you’d like us to test? Email crave@staradvertiser.com or write Crave,Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, Honolulu 96813.