Grab & Go: JoJo’s Cafe offers upscale box lunches

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After three years of catering upscale lunches geared to corporate offices, chef JoJo Washburn opened a small restaurant near the downtown Honolulu post office, so anyone can just drop by for one of her well-rounded meals. Read more

