Poke on a ‘chip’ is a winner at Kauai fest

The Kauai Poke Festival’s top honor went to Taylor Sakimae, owner of Kauai Poke Co. Read more

Taylor Sakimae, owner of Kauai Poke Co., took the overall prize at the Kauai Poke Fest with Sam Choy & Friends for his ahi poke served on a crispy piece of salmon skin.

The festival was held Nov. 2 at Koloa Landing Resort, with food trucks, a farmer’s market and a poke demonstration by Choy.

Fourteen competitors took part in the poke competition, with Sakimae winning the top prize voted by attendees.

Other winners: Tyson Peterson, executive chef of The Sebastian Hotel in Vail, Colo. (professional), for his Guaca­poke; Nancy Koumal (media), Sockeye and Root Vegetable; and Sonny Thater (amateur), Spicy Big Eye Tuna Crunch with Smoked Tako.

CRISPY SALMON SKIN POKE NACHO

By Taylor Sakimae

Salmon skin, cut into 4-by-2-inch rectangle

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

1-1/2 ounces fresh cubed ahi

1 ounce diced avocado

Julienned white onion, to taste

Pinch salt

Pinch pickled radish, julienned

Kaiware (daikon) sprouts, for garnish

>> Tamari sauce:

2 tablespoons Aloha tamari

1 tablespoon Kikkoman tamari

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Minced Hawaiian chili pepper, to taste

Combine sauce ingredients; set aside.

Dredge salmon skin in cornstarch. Heat oil to 325 degrees. Deep-fry salmon skin in oil until crisp.

In bowl, combine ahi, avocado, onion, tamari sauce and salt. Mix and spoon onto salmon skin chip. Garnish with pickled radish and kaiware sprouts. Serves 1.

Nutritional information unavailable.