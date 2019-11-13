Quickbites: Ahi Assassins, Check-Out Hunger, ‘Eat Well for Life,’ Murphy’s Bar & Grill, more

All of the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

POKE SPOT A FAVORITE KITCHEN

Ahi Assassins is now among the food stands at Hawaii’s Favorite Kitchens, bringing a selection of at least a dozen pokes daily — previously available only at the tiny Beretania Street Assassins shop.

Also on the menu since last week: sashimi platters and plate lunches such as garlic shrimp and baked ahi with crab. Co-owner Josh Schade said the plan is to add whole fresh fish loins and products such as dried akule.

Hawaii’s Favorite Kitchens collects several small vendors in one location, 3111 Castle St., next to Rainbow Drive-In.

SUPERMARKET GIVING BEGINS

When it comes to sharing with the needy over the holidays, few methods are as simple as a check-out campaign at your local grocery store.

Prime among these is the annual Check-Out Hunger program that has raised $3 million for local food banks since it began in 1993.

This year’s campaign, sponsored by Meadow Gold, has launched at supermarkets on Oahu, Maui and Kauai, and will run through Jan. 15. On the Big Island, collections will run Dec. 1 to Jan. 31.

All you have to do to give is tear off a coupon while paying for your groceries. The cashier will add the amount of your donation to your bill.

A donation of $2.81 provides a child with breakfast for a week, $12.43 feeds a senior lunch for a month, $16.84 funds a week of dinners for a family.

On Oahu, look for Check-Out coupons at Don Quijote stores, Times Supermarkets, Marukai Wholesale Mart, Shima’s Supermarket and several Tamura’s stores.

MEXICAN FOOD, LIGHTENED UP

Mexican food can be cheese-laden and meat-heavy, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

“Mexi-CAN be Healthy and Tasty Too!” is the theme of this month’s Eat Well for Life vegan cooking demonstration, 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Adventist Health Castle.

Heather Lawitzke of Happy Foods Kitchen will lead a demonstration on making tamales filled with grilled vegetables and topped with blackened tomato salsa.

Cost is $12, which includes food samples and recipes. Payment is required at one week in advance; call 263-5050.

DELIVERY SERVICE BITES INTO HUNGER

Bite Squad, the popular food delivery app, has launched its Share Thanksgiving food drive that will deliver free hot meals to families in need.

Order from Bite Squad through Nov. 22 and the company will donate a Thanksgiving meal, working with Aloha United Way to identify families that could use help during the holidays.

To nominate a family for assistance, go to the website 808ne.ws/sharethanksgiving.

“Our goal is to deliver over 200 meals in the Honolulu area,” said Dean Turcol, media relations director for Bite Squad.

The company is anticipating the delivery of more than 4,000 meals nationwide.

In 2017, the first year of the program, 1,000 meals were delivered. That number was doubled with Bite Squad’s deliveries of 2018.

MURPHY’S TALKS TURKEY

Drop off a turkey next week at Murphy’s Bar & Grill and your big bird will be passed on to the Hawaii Foodbank, courtesy of proprietor Don Murphy, left.

The 8th Annual Turkey Tailgate Donation Drive runs from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Murphy’s will collect not just turkeys, but also nonperishable food items and cash donations to feed local families at Thanksgiving.

Donations will go into a refrigerated truck to be delivered to the food bank. Last year more than 1,500 pounds of food was collected.

For every turkey given, each donor will collect a $5 food and beverage voucher for use at the restaurant on Nov. 21 or 22.

Murphy’s is also throwing a tailgate party on the 21st, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Murphy’s partner in this benefit is the O‘ahu Swim Academy, which will provide a free private swim lesson and goggles for donations of five turkeys or more.

Murphy’s is at 2 Merchant St., at the corner of Merchant and Nuuanu Avenue.

