Recipe: Former KCC instructor shares stellar side dish

Kusuma Cooray, former chef-instructor with the Kapiolani Community College culinary program, has published her third cookbook, “Accompaniments: Chutneys, Relishes, Pickles, Sambals, and Preserves.” Read more

Kusuma Cooray, former chef-instructor with the Kapiolani Community College culinary program, has published her third cookbook, “Accompaniments: Chutneys, Relishes, Pickles, Sambals, and Preserves.”

Cooray also served as executive chef at the Willows Restaurant and as personal chef to heiress and philanthropist Doris Duke. She retired after 28 years at KCC and is living in Sri Lanka, but will return to Hono­lulu for the launch of her book.

“Accompaniments,” published by the University of Hawai‘i Press, comprises 175 recipes inspired by flavors of India, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries, as well as Hawaii.

UH Press also published Cooray’s previous books, “Burst of Flavor: The Fine Art of Cooking with Spices” (2001) and “Ocean to Plate: Cooking Fish with Hawai‘i’s Kusuma Cooray” (2014).

This bitter melon sambal is an example of the colorful variety presented in the book.

FRIED BITTER MELON SAMBAL

By Kusuma Cooray

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 medium bitter melons, very thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 cup vegetable oil, for frying

2 plum tomatoes (or other tomatoes), thinly sliced

2 green chilies, sliced

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt, to taste

1/4 cup coconut milk

Place onions in bowl and cover with cold water. Refrigerate.

Place bitter melon slices in bowl, add turmeric; toss.

Heat oil in frying pan over medium and fry bitter melon in small batches until crisp and light golden in color. Remove with slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

Strain onion slices, then refresh by holding strainer under cold running water. Let drain, then shake strainer to remove any water that remains. Dry with paper towels and place on salad platter.

Add tomatoes, green chilies, black pepper, red pepper, lemon juice and salt. Mix well, then fold in fried bitter melon and coconut milk. Serves 6.

Nutritional information unavailable.

Kusuma Cooray will sign books on Nov. 20 at the University of Hawaii-Manoa bookstore holiday preview sale, open to UH faculty, staff and alumni, 4 p.m. Call 956-8022. She will also appear Nov. 23 at da Shop Books + Curiosities, 3565 Harding Ave., Kaimuki, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; event includes a talk and food samples. Call 421-9460.