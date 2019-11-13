comscore Effort to help endangered Maui bird on hold following multiple deaths | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Effort to help endangered Maui bird on hold following multiple deaths

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

The kiwikiu is a yellow and olive-green Hawaiian honeycreeper with a declining population found high on the windward slopes of Haleakala. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu names new director for infrastructure projects

Scroll Up