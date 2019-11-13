comscore Hawaii state pension fund begins fiscal year with a gain | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii state pension fund begins fiscal year with a gain

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 p.m.

The ERS has been under pressure in recent years to make up what was a $13.41 billion unfunded liability at the end of the 2018 fiscal year. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu names new director for infrastructure projects

Scroll Up