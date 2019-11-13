comscore Hawaii thieves target cars’ catalytic converters at huge cost to motorists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii thieves target cars’ catalytic converters at huge cost to motorists

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

At least a dozen vehicles, mostly Honda Elements, have had their catalytic converters stolen in the last six weeks because they contain precious metals such as platinum. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu names new director for infrastructure projects

Scroll Up