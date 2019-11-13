Hawaii thieves target cars’ catalytic converters at huge cost to motorists

At least a dozen vehicles, mostly Honda Elements, have had their catalytic converters stolen in the last six weeks because they contain precious metals such as platinum. Read more

At least a dozen vehicles, mostly Honda Elements, have had their catalytic converters stolen in the last six weeks because they contain precious metals such as platinum.

Phillip Fox, owner of Capitol Auto Service in Waipio, was working Tuesday on replacing a stolen converter, which filters toxic gases from exhaust emissions. A typical catalytic converter contains an average of 3 to 7 grams of platinum, according to specialtymetals.com.

“We’re up to our seventh one in six weeks, and we’re one shop. It’s crazy,” Fox said, adding that Elements are higher off the ground so it is easier for thieves to get underneath and quickly saw off the converter. At least five more were reported by other auto service shops.

Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Michelle Yu said there has been a spike in catalytic converter thefts, which is under investigation. Mainland news outlets are also reporting an uptick in these crimes.

“Somebody is going to these Honda Elements specifically using an electric saw,” which cuts metal like butter, Fox said. “Recycling yards will pay money for them. The sad thing is the most money we believe they can get for it is $60.”

That compares with the average repair bill at $1,600 or up to $4,000 at a dealership, he said.

Element owner Cassie, who asked that her last name not be published, said the thief attempted to steal the converter on her birthday, Oct. 27, in broad daylight when she was about to put her 14-month-old son into the car. After hearing noises, she saw a guy racing to get out from beneath her car, which he had already damaged. Less than two weeks later, the entire converter was stolen.

“Because I had my baby, I was just thankful that nothing violent happened,” she said. “It’s frustrating because there’s no way to prevent this from happening again. They know where you live and where you park your car. You pay all this money to get it fixed. … What if they keep doing this? How do you stop it? It’s just a never-ending cycle.”

Cassie ended up having to pay two separate deductibles totaling $750 to her insurance company before her claim could be paid.

“She can’t be affording to just throw money away like this,” said her mother, Diane, at Capitol Auto Service on Tuesday. “If it happens again, it’s horrible.”

Cassie’s father, Eric, a retired HPD officer who worked in the patrol division for more than three decades, said the latest crime spree is reminiscent of the early 2000s when he was following a number of felony thefts related to stolen converters.

“The taking of catalytic converters comes in spurts. When it does happen it happens frequently,” he said. “There’s a definite correlation between property crime and drug use. Normally, the time element is overnight. For that guy to do it in the daytime is highly unusual. That guy was desperate to get some cash.”

It’s not just Honda Elements that are being targeted. Toyota trucks, including Tacomas, and 4Runner SUVs are also being hit, according to another repair shop.

Casiano Pagdilao, co-owner of 808 Automotive in Waipahu, said the converter in his 2000 Honda Accord was cut three months ago in Kapolei. Two men jacked up his car and cut off the converter but dropped everything when his son chased after them, he said.

“A couple days after that, another was stolen (nearby),” Pagdilao said. “It is annoying because it’s loud; when you’re driving it there’s a loud noise and no power at all.”

Keoki Velardo, manager of Pearl City Auto Works, was working on his second stolen-converter vehicle within a couple of months.

“It’s easy money, I guess, and it’s not traceable,” he said. “We used to get junkyard recycling people who used to come here with flyers saying for certain catalytic converters they’ll give you this much. Hondas were the more expensive ones at 190 bucks maybe a year ago.”

Ray Chau, service adviser at Waipio Auto Repair, which is working on its second case in three weeks, added that the process is simple for seasoned thieves.

“It probably takes them less than 30 seconds if they’re good,” he said. “If they get two or three cars every hour, that’s good money for them. (But) it costs the insurance companies anywhere between $1,500 to $2,000 because they also damage everything else.”