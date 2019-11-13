comscore Lee Cataluna: Bracing for traffic when there is none | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Bracing for traffic when there is none

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

Two Saturdays ago, when the University of Hawaii football team was playing Fresno State at Aloha Stadium, I set out extra early to get to a 5 p.m. meeting in Mili­lani. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu names new director for infrastructure projects

Scroll Up