Hawaii Red Cross CEO Coralie Chun Matayoshi to retire

Matayoshi is retiring after 16 years of leading humanitarian efforts following catastrophic events and natural disasters. Read more

Coralie Chun Matayoshi, longtime CEO of the American Red Cross in Hawaii, is retiring after 16 years leading humanitarian efforts following catastrophic events and natural disasters.

“I am at a wonderful point in my life. My husband retired 2 years ago, our 3 kids are all grown and successful, and we are looking forward to traveling the world (even during hurricane season), playing more tennis, enjoying more sunsets, and pursuing volunteer opportunities and other passions,” said Matayoshi, 63, in a news release Tuesday. She is retiring Dec. 31.

The American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region said that for more than a decade Matayoshi and volunteers were able to build a “strong organization that will continue to respond to disasters, teach preparedness and lifesaving skills, and support military families in times of crisis.”

A search is underway for a new CEO to lead the 2,500- volunteer organization.

Sen. Hirono is writing a memoir

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is writing a memoir that will detail her early life as an immigrant from Japan and her journey through American politics, according to a press release from publisher Viking.

The book is expected to be released in 2021.

“My deep emotional connection to my mother, a remarkable woman who made a hard choice to save her children, and who valiantly struggled to care for us as a single parent, is the current that has driven my entire life. Everything I’ve accomplished is a testament to her fortitude,” said Hirono in a statement. “Now, because she can no longer bear witness for herself, I am choosing to bear witness on her behalf by telling the story of the daughter she inspired to live boldly and to fight for the promises of this country. I hope that my uniquely American journey can help pave the way for others, especially women, to step into their own immense power.”