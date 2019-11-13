On the Move: Hong, Wong and Large

WATG Honolulu has announced the following new hire and promotions. Read more

>> Steven Hong is the new architect and project manager. His experience includes working in residential, mixed-use and educational facilities, hospitality and commercial, and he serves as a key liaison among consultants, clients and members of the project team. Hong recently served as project architect for HDR in Honolulu. He is also a U.S. Green Building Council LEED Accredited Professional in building design and construction.

>> Elaine Wong was promoted to senior associate and project architect from associate and project architect. Her project experience includes the Ambassador Hotel guestroom renovation in Waikiki as well as the AIA Honolulu Design Award-winning Glade One Golf Clubhouse in Ahmedabad, India. Wong is also a U.S. Green Building Council LEED Accredited Professional in building design and construction.

>> Brandon Large was promoted to project designer from designer. He joined the firm in 2013 and has worked throughout Asia, including China, India, Vietnam and Korea. Large was then nominated in 2019 to join the prestigious FORTIS Leadership group, which is WATG’s annual program for rising talent.

