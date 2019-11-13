comscore Proponents of plastics-ban bill hold rally before committee vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proponents of plastics-ban bill hold rally before committee vote

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:49 p.m.

With smiles and cheers beneath a bright morning sun, supporters of Bill 40, which seeks to ban Styrofoam and single-use plastics in the City and County of Honolulu, gathered Tuesday for an educational rally on Honolulu Hale’s front lawn. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu names new director for infrastructure projects

Scroll Up