The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 91-84 road victory over Simon Fraser in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Wednesday night.

Alysha Marcucci drilled six 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 24 points for the Sharks, while Amy Baum was not far behind with 21 points of her own.

Jessica Jones had a game-high 30 points on 10-for-19 shooting for the Clan (2-4).