Hawaii Grown: Hawaii girls chase College Cup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Grown: Hawaii girls chase College Cup

  • By Quinn Goldstein Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The NCAA women’s soccer tournament field was announced Monday, and seven athletes from Hawaii saw their teams receive berths. Read more

