comscore Menlo’s Kekauoha wins conference volleyball player of the year award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Menlo’s Kekauoha wins conference volleyball player of the year award

  • By Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Menlo (Calif.) College senior outside hitter Moea Kekauoha was named the Golden State Athletic Conference player of the year on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 12, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up