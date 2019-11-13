Menlo’s Kekauoha wins conference volleyball player of the year award

Menlo (Calif.) College senior outside hitter Moea Kekauoha was named the Golden State Athletic Conference player of the year on Tuesday. Read more

Menlo (Calif.) College senior outside hitter Moea Kekauoha was named the Golden State Athletic Conference player of the year on Tuesday.

The 2016 ‘Iolani alumna led the conference in nearly every statistic for outside hitters, including kills, kills per set and hitting percentage.

She finished the season with 429 kills and 429 digs with 32 aces and 37 blocks in 27 matches and 109 sets played.

She put up at least 20 kills in seven of those matches and was held under 10 kills just twice.

She was named the GSAC attacker of the week on three different occasions and ranks fourth in program history with 962 kills and second in digs with 1,361.

Kekauoha needs 70 kills to tie the program record of 499 in a single season, set by Brooke Richardson in 2001.

Menlo, which is 18-9 overall and finished 14-4 in league play, will play in the GSAC semifinals on Saturday.