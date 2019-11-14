comscore Bruner to be last crew member interred on USS Arizona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bruner to be last crew member interred on USS Arizona

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

On Dec. 7, 1941, a badly burned Lauren Bruner escaped the fate of 1,177 fellow crew members on the stricken USS Arizona by climbing hand-over-hand across a rope 70 feet above oil-soaked and fiery Pearl Harbor to the safety of an adjacent ship. Read more

Previous Story
Armed robbery suspect dies in Kapolei after Honolulu police fire about 20 rounds

Scroll Up