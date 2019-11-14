comscore Hawaii election officials to ask voters to update signatures for vote-by-mail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii election officials to ask voters to update signatures for vote-by-mail

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

State lawmakers and Gov. David Ige this year approved Act 136 to create universal mail-in voting starting in the 2020 election cycle. Read more

Previous Story
Armed robbery suspect dies in Kapolei after Honolulu police fire about 20 rounds

Scroll Up