Kokua Line: HPD’s online reporting form not meant for emergency situations

Question: HPD is taking police reports online. Is this new? Is this replacing 911? Do you have to give your name?

Answer: The service has been available on Oahu for less than three months, and, no, it is not replacing 911; it’s for non-emergencies only. Yes, you must identify yourself to report an incident online. The submission form is at 808ne.ws/opr .

Here is more information from Michelle Yu, a spokeswoman for the Honolulu Police Department, followed by additional questions on this topic:

“The Honolulu Police Department began offering online reporting for non-­ emergencies at the end of August. Instead of calling 911, an individual may initiate an online report for certain crimes and non-criminal incidents, such as credit card fraud, vehicle break-ins, vandalism, and thefts with unknown suspects. Online reporting may not be used for crimes that involve weapons, have witnesses, or have an identifiable suspect. After the initial report is received online, an officer will contact the reporting person for more information if needed. Depending on the situation, a patrol officer may also be sent to meet with the victim, conduct interviews and collect evidence. Since its launch, nearly 500 cases have been generated using online reporting. The portal can be accessed via PC, tablet or mobile phone. The reporting person’s name, email address and phone number are required. However, individuals are not required to register on the site or download an application. To report an anonymous crime tip, contact Crime Stoppers, honolulucrime stoppers.org. To report possible drug activity, the Narcotics/Vice Division has a 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.”

Q: What can you report online?

A: You should report an incident online only if you answer “no” to all of the following questions:

>> Is this an emergency?

>> Do you require an officer to respond or is one already on the scene?

>> Did this incident occur somewhere other than on Oahu?

>> Is the suspect on the premises?

>> Is the suspect known to you?

>> Does the crime involve weapons (for example, a knife or gun)?

If you answer “yes” to any of those questions, call 911 rather than reporting online.

Q: So some crimes aren’t considered emergencies?

A: Yes, in certain circumstances. For example, if your house is burglarized by an unknown suspect while you are away and the suspect is gone by the time you return, you could report the crime online rather than calling 911.

However, if you hear someone breaking into your home while you are one the premises, call 911. That would be true for any incident that requires a police presence, including quieting loud neigh- bors, according to HPD’s website. Read more examples at 808ne.ws/examples.

Q: How long until you get your police report?

A: It takes about two business days to generate a police report after the online form is submitted, HPD says. The online reporting portal is staffed Mondays through Fridays, excluding most holidays. HPD asks that people not report the same incident more than once or by more than one method.

Mahalo

I would like to thank Michelle and Bobby, who helped when my car stalled at the intersection of East Manoa Road and Manoa Road the evening of Oct. 17. Michelle stopped and asked if we needed assistance. She even went around the neighborhood to find someone to help. Bobby, who lived nearby, came out to try jumping the car. Eventually she helped us call Triple A to get it towed and even took us home. My wife and I were very fortunate to have these kind people comfort and help us during that stressful time. May the two of them be blessed. — Grateful senior citizen

