On the Move: Takahashi-Saines and Chan
Hawaii News

On the Move: Takahashi-Saines and Chan

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Nana Takahashi-Saines is a new project sales agent for the company’s Sky Ala Moana sales team. She previously served as a corporate simultaneous English and Japanese interpreter for the Walt Disney Company. Read more

