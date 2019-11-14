On the Move: Takahashi-Saines and Chan

Nana Takahashi-Saines is a new project sales agent for the company’s Sky Ala Moana sales team. She previously served as a corporate simultaneous English and Japanese interpreter for the Walt Disney Company. Read more

Avalon Group has hired the following:

>> Nana Takahashi-Saines is a new project sales agent for the company’s Sky Ala Moana sales team. She previously served as a corporate simultaneous English and Japanese interpreter for the Walt Disney Company. Takahashi-Saines’ responsibilities were to handle presentations and high-level meetings for Walt Disney Company projects, including the opening of Tokyo DisneySea.

>> Marcel Chan has been hired as a project sales agent for Avalon Group’s Sky Ala Moana sales team. He previously was with Heyer & Associates working with Mark Berkowitz, an Avalon Project sales manager, as well as Rosalei Rankin, a project sales agent at Waihonua at Kewalo and The Collection. Chan also worked at Hawaii Living, selling luxury condos.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.