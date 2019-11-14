To Do: Jo Koy, ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘Rent,’ Bill Maher, more

Highlights of events scheduled on Oahu in the weeks and months to come, courtesy Play. Read more

NOV. 27

Korean-American singer Jay Park is making the transition from South Korean boy-band member to all-encompassing solo artist. The rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, producer and entrepreneur brings his Sexy4Eva Tour here.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre Center / $59-$169 / hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

NOV. 29-30

Jo Koy fans, give thanks: After selling out 11 Blaisdell Concert Hall shows in 2017 and four at Blaisdell Arena in 2018, the funnyman is back for two nights over the Thanksgiving weekend.

8 p.m. Nov. 29-30 / Blaisdell Arena / $44-$139 VIP / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

DEC. 13-15

Ballet Hawaii’s lovely, Hawaii-themed production of “The Nutcracker” returns. Christmas wouldn’t be the same without it.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $40-$125 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

DEC. 24-29

Broadway returns to Hawaii with eight stagings of “Rent,” the musical about artists struggling to make a life in New York City.

Showtimes vary / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $50-$80 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

DEC. 31

As impeachment looms and next year’s election heats up, who better to warm up your 2020 celebration than political comedian Bill Maher? He returns to celebrate his ninth New Year’s in Hawaii with the spunky Sarah Silverman and “Pitbull” Bobby Slayton as his guests.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $45.50-$95.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> Raucous rockers The Raconteurs (with Jack White) drop in on The Republik for two shows. 8 p.m. Dec. 12-13, The Republik, $52.50, jointherepublik.com or 941-7469

>> Pre-eminent folk-pop group The Kingston Trio pays tribute to 60 years of music. 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Hawaii Theatre Center, $39-$60; $150 VIP, ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506