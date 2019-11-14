comscore Hawaii Hilo volleyball tops Point Loma | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Hilo volleyball tops Point Loma

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team won its 20th match of the season, defeating Point Loma 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 25-17 in San Diego, on Wednesday. Read more

