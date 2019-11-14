Hawaii Hilo volleyball tops Point Loma

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team won its 20th match of the season, defeating Point Loma 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 25-17 in San Diego, on Wednesday. Read more

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team won its 20th match of the season, defeating Point Loma 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 25-17 in San Diego, on Wednesday.

The Vulcans improved to 20-6 overall and 15-3 in Pacific West Conference play.

Emily Wade led the Vulcans with 13 kills and eight blocks and Bria Beale had 11 kills and 13 digs. Jaime Cymbaluk led the Sea Lions (17-10, 13-6) with 13 kills.

>> The Chaminade women’s volleyball team came up short against Concordia University Irvine, falling 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 15-11 in Irvine, Calif., on Wednesday.

Emma Tecklenburg led Chaminade (19-7, 13-5 PacWest) with 16 kills. Jaclyn Brown had 15 kills and 20 digs for Concordia (15-10, 9-8).

HPU men’s hoops gets win over Northwest

The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team earned its second win in as many nights, beating NAIA opponent Northwest University 79-72 in Kirkland, Wash., on Wednesday.

Ronald Blain led the Sharks (2-2) with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Daniel Melifonwu added 14 points.

Jase Paulsen led Northwest (4-0) with 17 points.