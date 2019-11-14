comscore Las Vegas homecoming for University of Hawaii foursome | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Las Vegas homecoming for University of Hawaii foursome

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

It is fitting that Saturday’s football meeting between Hawaii and UNLV has been designated as a homecoming game at Sam Boyd Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 13, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 14, 2019

Scroll Up