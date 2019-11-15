Letters: Increase in slip fees; Entertaining impeachment process; Develop comprehensive climate change plan

Increase in slip fees will drive away boaters; Impeachment process has entertainment value; and more needs to be considered to begin a process of suing for damages due to climate change. Read more

With the increase of slip fees and new regulations, there will be no small boat harbor at Keehi or Ala Wai (“Boat owners protest Ala Wai harbor fee increases,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 19).

A slip (mooring) measures at 30 feet long. Any small boat under 30 feet will have to pay for a 30-foot slip. Talk about lack of fairness for these small boats. Some have been here 25 years or longer. The state says pay up or get out, but there’s no place in Hawaii to go at a reasonable rate.

Also, one boater wrote about paying $300 for parking at the Ala Wai. At Keehi, we pay the same, about $300, but the difference is that when it is windy, there’s a dust storm; when it rains, it’s a mud bowl; at high tide, it is under water.

Where does all this money go? Not for fixing our parking lot.

Jesse Ogburn

Kalihi

IMPEACHMENT PROCESS HAS ENTERTAINMENT VALUE

These Donald Trump impeachment discussions shown all over television have an almost serial entertainment aura about them.

The Democrats bring their charges and corroborating support. The Republicans, to a man, dig in their heels. Puppeteering is an art form and politicians are accomplished and adept players.

I can’t wait for the next chapter.

Myron Oko‘ole

Kailua

DESTRUCTIVE TO RELEASE NAMES OF ACCUSED

Last week, Maui police and the press let the world know that they no longer stood for due process. After MPD conducted a prostitution sting, it released the names of the accused, which Maui’s press quickly published in a brazen attempt for more clicks.

But here’s the thing: Neither MPD nor the press report on every minor infraction. And these men have yet to be convicted. As is common, there can be procedural issues. Worse, there could be entrapment or coercion. And yet, if one of these men was found not guilty and/or was lucky enough to have this expunged from his record, his name and reputation would still be impugned in perpetuity.

Islands are small communities, where gossip is rampant and character assassinations are fatal. This decision will destroy the lives of these men. Worse, it will create havoc in the lives of their families.

If these men are guilty, let them have their day in court, not a tar-and-feathering through the town center beforehand.

Tom Johnston

Ala Moana

BEWARE WARNING SIGNS OF POTENTIAL ABUSER

There have been recent high-profile domestic violence cases with follow-up stories in the Star-Advertiser. Yet none of them addressed the 600-pound gorilla: prevention. Why?

It’s important for people to pay attention to their partners. If they start displaying warning signs, make a decision: stay in or get out. The longer they stay in an abusive relationship, the harder it is to get out.

Don’t think they will change. You don’t know if they were raised in an abusive family. It’s normal for them. Think with your head, not your heart. Listen to your family and friends. They are looking out for you. Have the courage to end it.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. I want people to pay attention. Would you stay near the shoreline if you saw the ocean receding? Would you stay with someone if they displayed 15 warning signs of an abuser? (Google it). I hope not.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

DEVELOP COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ON CLIMATE CHANGE

More needs to be considered before the city or state thinks about hiring outside legal counsel to begin a process of suing for damages due to climate change. Participating in class-action lawsuits seems to be a better option.

Otherwise, which of the fossil fuel companies would the city sue, and on what basis?

A comprehensive plan to avoid contributing to climate change and to mitigate its effects is needed for Hawaii, with state agency leadership identified for developing and proceeding with the plan.

A number of local and national environmental groups already are working on the subject and have infor- mation to share. Actions can be proposed and decided on locally.

Climate change is real, and the problems it can bring will be drastic if not enough is done to cope with what will happen. Whole countries are participating in trying to lessen the effects, which still may be severe. The real challenge will be to find ways for everyone worldwide to cope.

Mary Caywood

Kuliouou

