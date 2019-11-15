Editorial: Shine light on sex harassment

The #MeToo movement erupted nationwide about two years ago, after a New York Times exposé on allegations against big-screen film producer Harvey Weinstein prompted a surge in public conversations about sexual misconduct in workplace environments as well as related issues tied to gender and power. Read more

But compared to the ongoing candid responses to #MeToo in mainland circles, discussion in Honolulu and elsewhere in Hawaii seems muted. That’s apparently due, in part, to a “don’t make waves” sentiment that’s part of local culture.

According to a just-released statewide survey of more than 600 residents, sexual harassment in the workplace is disturbingly widespread, with 52% of women and 42% of men saying they’ve experienced it. However, less than 1 in 5 employees reported their experiences of sex harassment to human resources — and less than 1 in 10 filed an official complaint.

Respondents who had lived in Hawaii fewer than 10 years were two times more likely to report sexual harassment to human resources than lifelong residents. The findings of the survey — commissioned by the recently formed Safe Spaces &Workplaces Initiative — is rightly prodding a more-open discussion here about problems and solutions.

The initiative grew out of a collaboration between Karen Tan, president of Child and Family Service, and Rachael Wong, former director of the state Department of Human Services. In fall 2017, Wong filed a sexual harassment ethics complaint against then-House Speaker Joe Souki. While it prompted several women to file similar complaints against Souki, who eventually resigned, Wong was the only one to share her story publicly.

When she did that, Wong said, she received hundreds of cards, emails, text messages phone calls and even greetings from strangers on the street — most expressing gratitude “for speaking for me, for speaking for my daughters, for giving me a voice. … Some people said, ‘I’ve really wanted to tell my own story, but I have nowhere to go.’”

The new survey echoed that theme, and found that victims often feel conflicted or uneasy about speaking up when they feel sexually harassed. Some respondents reported feeling too embarrassed or ashamed. Others said they weren’t sure whether the perceived harassment was serious enough to report or that maybe it was just meant to be a joke.

It’s heartening that the Safe Spaces &Workplaces Initiative appears intent on ensuring there is somewhere to go to sort out matters that range from gray to black-and-white. The organization, which so far includes about two dozen local companies, is pushing for effective, ongoing workplace training and resources that make room for “safe spaces for sharing experiences and engaging in difficult conversations.”

Intended to serve as a baseline on workplace sexual harassment, the survey covers a vast terrain that advocates liken to an iceberg. At the bottom underwater are insults, slurs and derogatory gestures. At that level, the offenses can be most confusing because offenders could be unthinking or uneducated.

Toward the alarming top of the iceberg: unwanted touching in a sexual way, a forced sexual act in order to obtain a promotion or to avoid being fired. Putting an end to this misconduct at any level starts with establishing an environment in which all feel comfortable.

Oftentimes, sexual harassment is linked to a power mismatch. In the survey, about 22% of victims said they were harassed by a boss or someone who wielded authority over their position. Starting with workplace managers, such harassment must be vanquished by clearly articulating respect-based behavior boundaries. The more that we as a society can talk about the #MeToo issue of workplace sexual harassment — and make waves when needed — the more positive change can be effected.