Foodware plastics ban bill advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Foodware plastics ban bill advances

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

Oahu would have the state’s strictest law against single-use, oil-based plastic containers and utensils under a bill approved 3-2 by the Honolulu City Council. Read more

