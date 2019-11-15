comscore Kauai County Council member indicted by grand jury | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai County Council member indicted by grand jury

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Kauai County Council member Arthur Brun was indicted Wednesday by a Kauai grand jury for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop in October as he allegedly tried to flee the scene in his vehicle. Read more

