Kauai County Council member indicted by grand jury

Kauai County Council member Arthur Brun was indicted Wednesday by a Kauai grand jury for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop in October as he allegedly tried to flee the scene in his vehicle.

The indictment charges Brun with assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle in the first- degree. Each offense is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Brun could not be reached Thursday by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for comment.

Brun, chairman of the Kauai Parks & Recreation and Transportation Committee and vice chairman of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee, was in a Honda sedan when police said the vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop in front of the Lihue Post Office the afternoon of Oct. 29. The driver — later identified as Brun — allegedly fled in the vehicle as police approached, hitting an officer.

Police reported that the sedan was pursued to Kauai Beach Drive, where Brun was stopped and detained. He was taken to Wilcox Medical Center for a medical evaluation and then held in custody at the police cellblock. Police arrested Brun, and he was released the next day after posting $10,000 bail.

His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 11 at Kauai District Court.