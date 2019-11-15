Kokua Line: State mulls various methods to track mileage for road-usage fee

Qu estion : If they replace the gas tax with a user fee, how will they know how many miles you drive? Read more

Question: If they replace the gas tax with a user fee, how will they know how many miles you drive?

Answer: The state Department of Transportation is considering various ways to track a car’s mileage. One way would be to compare year-to-year mileage during a vehicle’s safety check, but that apparently would only document properly registered vehicles (Kokua Line receives perennial complaints about cars with expired or missing safety stickers). Other possible methods include using smartphone apps or plug-in devices to record mileage, according to the DOT.

Thousands of vehicle owners will receive “driving reports” this month that estimate how much they would pay if the state scraps the gas tax in favor of a per-mile usage fee, as is being considered. Learn more at hiruc.org

Big mahalo to NOAA and the Hawaii Marine Animal Response crew who came to help an injured young sea turtle on my backyard beach. It had cord wrapped tightly around both front flippers and its neck. I called the HMAR emergency line and Karlee was so helpful and supportive. It was getting dark and they could not send a team out until morning. Fortunately the exhausted turtle stayed on the beach all night. I called again at dawn and Karlee immediately dispatched a rescue team. They came and assessed the animal and agreed it likely needed surgery and they got it loaded up and took it to NOAA for vet care. What a wonderful team effort. Sadly these animals are living among our trash in their environment. It felt good to be able to help one. Don’t assume a basking turtle is OK. Look closely (without touching or harassing in any way). If you see any marine mammal needing help, don’t hesitate to call the emergency line. I left a message and they called me back in minutes. Mahalo again to all involved in helping this lucky turtle. I’m hoping it will go on to live well for decades. — Heidi Better, Honolulu

Your Mahalo submission inspired us to find out more about HMAR, and to check with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration about assessing turtles for signs of distress.

HMAR is a nonprofit organization that partners with NOAA and other agencies to rescue protected marine species and preserve Hawaii’s ocean ecosystem, according to its website, h-mar.org/.

The number you called — 888-256-9840 — is for monk seal sightings, and to report sea turtles, monk seals, dolphins or whales in distress. The area code is 888 (not 808).

The public also can report seabirds in distress, to 687-7900 (area code is 808), the website says.

Jolene Lau, a spokeswoman for NOAA, praised HMAR’s work and explained some “dos and don’ts” for members of the public trying to determine whether a marine animal needs help.

When considering how closely to approach the animal, “it’s important to distinguish between turtles and marine mammals like seals and whales,” Lau said in an email.

“For turtles, it’s OK to get fairly close (we recommend to stay at least 10 feet away) and, yes, at that distance you can inspect the turtle with the naked eye to see if there are any signs of injury or entanglement,” she said. “For monk seals and other marine mammals, however, the public should not approach closely. These animals should be viewed from a much greater distance, using binoculars to get an up close view.”

Recommended distances vary by species: 50 yards for dolphins, 100 yards for humpback whales (based on federal law) and behind any rope or signage for monk seals, or at least 50 feet away when no rope or signage is present, she said.

Call the same hotline and follow the voice prompts to report any of those species in distress.

